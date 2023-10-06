Glacial Lake Outbursts Trigger Sikkim Floods: Which Parts Of India Are Vulnerable?
Following the destructive flash flood in Sikkim, satellite imagery verified that the torrential event was caused or worsened by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).
For years, several research studies have pointed out the increasing size of Sikkim’s South Lhonak Lake, primarily caused by glacier melting, and have identified it as being vulnerable to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).
Glacial lakes are sizable bodies of water formed in proximity to, on, or below melting glaciers. Their increasing size poses a heightened risk as these lakes are typically obstructed by unstable ice or sediment consisting of loose rocks and debris.
If the perimeter enclosing these lakes were to rupture, it could result in a significant influx of water flowing down the mountain slopes, potentially leading to flooding in the downstream regions. This phenomenon is called GLOF.
In 2013, Uttarakhand's Kedarnath experienced a similar tragic event when flash floods, coupled with a GLOF triggered by the Chorabari Tal glacial lake, resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.
According to research, more than half of the globally exposed population to GLOF are found in just four countries: India, Pakistan, Peru, and China.
In India, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are highly vulnerable to this catastrophe.
