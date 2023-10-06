Glacial Lake Outbursts Trigger Sikkim Floods: Which Parts Of India Are Vulnerable?

Glacial lakes are sizable bodies of water formed in proximity to, on, or below melting glaciers. Their increasing size poses a heightened risk as these lakes are typically obstructed by unstable ice or sediment consisting of loose rocks and debris.
If the perimeter enclosing these lakes were to rupture, it could result in a significant influx of water flowing down the mountain slopes, potentially leading to flooding in the downstream regions. This phenomenon is called GLOF.
In 2013, Uttarakhand's Kedarnath experienced a similar tragic event when flash floods, coupled with a GLOF triggered by the Chorabari Tal glacial lake, resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.