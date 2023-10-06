ISRO Sets Sights On Gaganyaan And Shukrayaan Missions After Chandrayaan-3 Triumph
After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's scientists are ready for their next missions, like Gaganyaan and Shukrayaan, according to G. Appanna, the Group Director at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The announcement was made at the launch of the four-day World Space Week (October 5 to October 8) at Raghu Engineering College, Dakamarri, Andhra Pradesh.
The Gaganyaan mission aims to create a human-habitable space capsule for a three-member crew, orbiting at 400 km for three days and safely splashing down in the Indian Ocean.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Gaganyaan Mission in 2018, during his Independence Day speech, with the target of achieving the mission by 2022.
Shukrayaan-1 is the unofficial name for ISRO’s Venus mission. The mission's objective is to examine the surface and atmosphere of "Earth's twin" while analysing its geological makeup.
Addressing the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi last week, ISRO chief S Somanath said: "We have a lot of missions in the conceptual phase. A mission to Venus is already configured. Payloads have already developed for it."
