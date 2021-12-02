AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Pritam: India's Top 5 Favourite Artist's On Spotify
On Spotify Wrapped, Arijit Singh is the most popular artist in India in 2021. Arijit is known for his melancholic melodies on, love longing and heartbreaks.
On number 2 is Pritam, the master music composer. He has given music to many Bollywood blockbusters like Life In A Metro, Barfi, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, etc
AR Rahman, India's Oscar-winning music composer, is ranked 3 on Spotify Wrapped among top 5 artists in India in 2021.
BTS, the Korean pop band, is popular among India's millennial crowd. On Spotify Unwrapped, it stands as fourth most popular artist in India in 2021.
Tanishk Bagchi is ranked number 5 among India's popular artists in 2021 on Spotify Unwrapped.
