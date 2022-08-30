Gautam Adani Now Becomes Third Richest Person In The World, First Asian To Feature In Top 3
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani became the third-richest person in the world with a fortune of $137.3 billion.
Adani now stands behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. He went past Bernard Arnault of France to achieve this feat.
With this, Adani also became the first Asian to feature in the top three of the world's richest people. Compatriot Mukesh Ambani and China's Jack Ma never achieved this milestone.
The chairman of the Adani group, Gautam's business conglomerate primarily focuses on coal mining, port development and operations.
The Adani group is also the owner of India's largest private-sector port, airport operator, city-gas distributor and coal mine.
On November 2022, Gautam Adani also pledged $70 billion in green energy with the Adani group aiming to become the world's largest renewable-energy producer.
