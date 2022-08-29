"Keep Dancing": Hillary Clinton Tweets Photo In Support Of Finland PM Sanna Marin
On August 28, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted an image of her dancing in Cartagena, 2012 with a caption expressing support for Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin.
In the tweet, Clinton wrote, "Keep dancing" while tagging the Finnish PM. Marin replied to Clinton's gesture with a "Thank you".
Many Finnish women came out in support of Marin on social media using the hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna. This was after Marin received backlash for a video of her partying that went viral.
Clinton joins several political leaders including MP Fiona Patten from Australia, Carla Denyer of the UK, and Hazeena Syed from India who extended their support to Marin.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Says Queer Relationships Are Familial Structures Just Like Traditional Ones