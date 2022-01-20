Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, Dies In Ski Accident
French actor Gaspard Ulliel who stars in Marvel's upcoming TV series 'Moon Knight' died in a ski accident on January 19. He was 37.
The actor was a Cesar recipient, the French equivalent of an Oscar for his role in 'It's Only The End Of The World'. He won the Best Actor title in 2017.
He was also known for playing the role of a young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising and designer Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent.
Reports suggest that the skiing accident caused a critical skull injury, that led to the demise of the young actor.
