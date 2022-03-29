Bharat Bandh: Mixed Response To 2-Day Nation-Wide Shutdown Call By Trade Unions
In protest against privatisation, inflation central trade unions called for a 2-day Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29.
The call was also supported by the All India Bank Employees’ Association to protest the Centre's plan to privatise public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2021.
Sectors like coal, steel, telecom, oil, income tax, etc are have also joined the strike.
There has been a mixed response to the strike call, with effects of the bandh being mostly seen in parts of Odisha, Bengal, Bihar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
In Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, public transport mostly remained off the roads.
