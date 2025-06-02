FSSAI Issues Advisory On Misuse Of The Term “100%” In Food Marketing
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has warned against using the term “100%” in food labels and ads, calling it misleading.
It has asked all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to avoid the term on packaging, labels, and promotional material. The reason: it's vague and open to misinterpretation.
FSSAI noted a growing trend of using “100%” in food marketing. But the term isn’t defined under any current food safety laws or rules.
According to the 2018 Advertising and Claims Regulations, “100%” has no legal meaning under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
FSSAI said the term—alone or with other words—can wrongly imply total purity or superiority.
