La Finalissima 2022: Argentina Defeat Italy 3-0 To Win The Cup Of Champions
Lionel Messi-led Argentina dominated against Italy to secure a 3-0 victory at Wembley Stadium, London to win La Finalissima 2022. The Albiceleste have now won it for a record second time.
In the battle between European champions and South American champions, Argentina took the lead after Messi found space for Lautaro Martinez, who was quick to score the first goal.
Just before the end of the first half, Angel Di Maria repeated his Copa America winning goal, this time chipping over Gianluigi Donnarumma to make it 2-0 for Argentina.
In the second half, Argentina continued dominating possession, with Messi taking various shots on target. Just before the final whistle, Paulo Dybala made it 3-0 to seal victory for Argentina.
This was Argentina's second major international trophy in 11 months period. They won the Copa America in July 2021 against Brazil.
Lionel Messi was announced as the Player of the Match for creating vital spaces, making interceptions and providing two assists.
The Albiceleste continue their unbeaten run, extending their record to 32-games unbeaten. Their last defeat was against Brazil in the semi-finals of Copa América 2019.
