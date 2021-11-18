Gaffe Or Scripted? News Anchor Confused By Reference To Netflix Show ‘You’
Fox News anchor Laura Ingaraham is viral on social media after a clip of her talk show where she confuses Netflix show 'You' with herself surfaced online.
Guest Raymond Arroyo gave a reference of the show 'You' making mention of measles, but Ingraham interrupted him saying she never had measles nor had she ever done a show on measles.
Video clip from the show
While the Internet is enjoying this moment in TV news history, Arroyo hinted in his tweet that the on-air confusion was indeed scripted.
Also Read
Schools Shut, Lockdown On Cards: Delhi Battles Severe Air Pollution