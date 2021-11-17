Schools Shut, Lockdown On Cards: Delhi Battles Toxic Air, Smog
As Delhi battles poor air quality, schools have been ordered to remain closed till further order. Delhi government offices are switching to 'Work from Home' and private offices have been advised to follow the same.
Construction activities in the national capital will remain prohibited between November 14 and 17.
The Delhi government has suggested a weekend lockdown and week-long WFH for offices as Delhi continues to gasp in toxic air.
While stubble burning has been blamed for Delhi's air pollution, the AQI turned worse after Diwali earlier this month.