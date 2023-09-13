Forty Percent MPs Face Criminal Charges Of Which Twenty-Five Percent Are Serious In Nature: ADR Report
According to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), at least 306 (40%) of the 763 Members of Parliament examined, have criminal cases registered against them.
The report also states that 194 (25%) sitting MPs have disclosed serious criminal offences such as attempt to murder, murder, crimes against women, etc, on their self-sworn affidavits.
Kerala (79%) topped the chart of MPs who declared criminal cases in their self-sworn affidavits, followed by Bihar (73%) , Maharashtra (57%), Telangana (54%) and Delhi (50%).
The report revealed that 139 out of 385 BJP MPs, constituting 36% of their total, have serious criminal cases, making them the party with the highest number of such cases.
Apart from BJP MPs, 43 (53%) out of 81 MPs from Congress, 14 (39%) out of 36 MPs from TMC, 5 (83%) out of 6 MPs from RJD, 6 (75%) out of 8 MPs from CPI(M) and 3 (27%) out of 11 MPs from AAP have also declared such cases against themselves.
Among the current sitting MPs, 11 have declared cases related to murder while 32 have declared cases of attempt to murder. Apart from this, 21 have declared cases linked to crimes against women, 4 of whom have reported cases of rape.
