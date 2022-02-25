Russia Ukraine Crisis: Sportspeople Condemn Russia's Military Action
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought worldwide condemnation. Many athletes have also raised their voices against the war.
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel condemned the Russian invasion and announced that he would not race in the Russian Grand Prix if it is held this season. Reigning champion Max Verstappen also said that a race could not happen in Russia during the war.
Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov has asked countries to support Ukraine by aiding them with intel, cyber, weapons. He also requested an economic blockade against Russia to stop Putin's "propaganda"
Russian footballer Fedor Smolov was one of the first athletes to condemn the war posting a story on his Instagram account calling for the invasion to be stopped.
Ukrainian Manchester City footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko posted a story on Instagram calling Russian president Vladimir Putin a "creature" and wishing he die a "painful suffering death".
Ukranian footballer Ruslan Malinovskyi celebrated scoring two goals in Atalanta's Europa League win by revealing a vest which read "No war in Ukraine" under his jersey.
Olympic bronze-medal winning tennis star Elina Svitolina is among a host of Ukranian athletes who have called for the invasion to be stopped.
Before their Europa League clash, Napoli and Barcelona players came together to reveal a banner which called for a stop to the war.
UEFA is set to move the men's Champions League final from St Petersburg in response to the invasion. UEFA is also under pressure to revisit its $40 million per season sponsorship deal with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom in light of the invasion.