Finland PM Sanna Marin Tests Negative For Drugs After Row Over Her Party Video
Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for drugs after her video dancing at a party kicked up a political row.
She took the test to "clear up suspicions" after the video sparked controversy. Her urine sample was tested for drugs such as cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and opioids, AFP reported.
The leaked video showed 36-year-old Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends, including celebrities. Comments heard in the video were interpreted as reference to narcotics. However, Marin vehemently denied the accusation.
"Never in my life, not even in my youth, have I ever used any drugs," Marin said. She said she was "spending an evening with friends" and the video was "filmed in private premises".
Marin became the youngest prime minister at the age of 34 after being appointed in December 2019. Last year she was criticised for partying despite being exposed to a Covid-19 case.