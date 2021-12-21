Modak, Palak: Indians Searched For These Recipes The Most In 2021
Indians are known for their love for food, and the web becomes a portal of answering many mysteries. 2021 as a year has seen India search for recipes, and here are the top 10 food items.
#10 Kadha
The soothing tea has been a popular search amongst many Indians. This hot beverage is considered to have many beneficial qualities, such as improving body’s antioxidant status, which helps in reducing chances of diseases. A viral drink during Covid-19 second wave across the country.
#9 Matar Paneer
The popular Indian paneer-based curry dish is a household famous name, and surely a great item to relish during the cold wave of winters.
#8 Cookies
‘Tis the season of joy and many people we know are already set for the festivities. Cookies have been a popular search amongst Indians this year, where the web answered the queries of many sweet teeth.
#7 Lasagna
The popular Italian dish has seen more popularity and is also one of the most searched recipes around India. Whether it be making one or visiting a restaurant to enjoy a good lasagna, the web has got answers for all.
#6 Porn Star Martini
The passion-fruit-flavoured cocktail has surely been on the list of millions of Indians, who have searched the web out of curiosity for this pretty-looking cocktail.
#5 Chicken Soup
The ultimate comfort food, Chicken Soup has been one of the most popular recipe searches in India, where many people look for making the recipe from scratch or directly enjoy a hot bowl of soup in a nice restaurant.
#4 Palak
The nutritional element of Spinach is not alien to us, and Indians have got some of the best Palak delicacies. Whether it be Aloo-Palak or Palak Paneer, we can’t say no to such drooling recipes.
#3 Methi Matar Malai
The lockdown has been able to bring the best of chefs amongst us, where many vegetarian recipes are getting popular, and Methi Matar Malai happens to be one of the most popular searches around India in 2021.
#2 Modak
Ganesha’s favourite sweet has also been one of India’s most-searched recipes in 2021, especially around the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
#1 Enoki Mushroom
The white mushroom, majorly used in Pan-Asian delicacies has been the most popular search by Indians, where many people have been curious about its taste, shape, nutritional elements and recipes.