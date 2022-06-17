FIFA Announces 16 Cities Set To Host The 2026 World Cup In Canada, USA And Mexico
On June 16, FIFA announced the 16 cities across Canada, USA and Mexico that will host matches for the 2026 World Cup.
Out of 16, 11 stadiums will be in the US alone. This includes Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York.
Canada features two stadiums in the list, namely the BC Place in Vancouver and the BMO Field in Toronto.
Mexico features three stadiums in the overall list. This consists of Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 qualified countries for the first time. A total of 80 matches would be played, spanning across the 16 selected cities in Canada, USA and Mexico.
