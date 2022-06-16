Agnipath Scheme: Violent Protests Break Out In Bihar As Army Aspirants Question Job Security, Pension
Protests continued for second consecutive day in parts of Bihar over the Indian Army's new Agnipath recruitment scheme.
Clashes were reported from Begusarai's Mahadev Chowk and Muzaffarpur where the protesters placed burning tyres on the roads in Chakkar Maidan.
The Agnipath Scheme is a recruitment process for individuals coming below the Officer rank across the Army, Navy and the Air Force.
In an interview with ANI, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju stated that the aim of this scheme is to get younger, fitter & probably more tech-savvy army aspirants.
The scheme aims to recruit jawans on a contractual basis for a four-year period. This would be followed by compulsory retirement for the majority of candidates, without gratuity and pension benefits.
This scheme has received criticism as it forces youngsters to retire at an early age, losing employment opportunities. In Bihar, young army aspirants continue to protest on roads, blocking train tracks.
So far no casualties have been reported. The protests have forced Railway authorities to cancel around 28 trains going in and around Bihar.