Jalebis,Dance and Hugs: Farmers Celebrate After PM's U-Turn on Farm Laws
Farmers protesting at different sites on Delhi's peripheries were seen celebrating soon after PM Modi announced to repeal the three farm laws.
PM's announcement to repeal the contentious laws coincides with Gurupurab. To mark the celebrations, jalebis were distributed.
Since November 2020, farmers have been camped at three major sites adjacent to Delhi borders--Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur--as they demanded the roll back of the laws.
Last one year of protest has been marked by violent clashes with the police and failed negotiations with government.
Allegations of being funded by anti-national elements and having 'ulterior' motives were also levelled against the protesting farmers over the last one year.
However, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the protests will continue till the laws are revoked by the Parliament and other issues are resolved.
