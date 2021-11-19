Police Batons, Pandemic, Extreme Weather: Year Of Farmer Protest
PM Modi on Friday announced to repeal the three farm laws that were passed last year and had triggered huge protests from farmers across the country.
Farmers protested the laws soon after they were introduced in September 2020. Later in November, the farmers organised large protests saying the the changes would make them vulnerable to competition from big businesses.
In November 2020, farmers from UP, Punjab and Haryana started moving towards Delhi to demand the roll back of the three laws.
In the ensuing protests, the farmers clashed with the police.
Since November last year, farmers have been camped on major highways leading to Delhi. PM Modi on Friday asked these farmers to 'return home' after he announced the roll back of the laws.
During the last one year of protest, the farmers stayed at the protest sites despite extreme weather conditions, violent police action and a raging pandemic.
According to farmers, over 600 farmers died during the protests at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders adjacent to Delhi.
One of the landmark moments in the farmers' stir was the 'Tractor Rally' to Red Fort on Republic Day this year.
However, the protest turned violent amid a face-off between the protesting farmers and the police.
The farmers were accused of 'disrespecting' the national flag by removing the tricolour atop Red Fort and replacing it with Khalisatni flag.
Government held several rounds of talks with farm unions to reach a middle ground. But nothing broke the ice between the two sides.
The Centre has been insisting the farm laws were for the betterment of the farmers. However, PM Modi on Friday said the laws were being rolled back as a certain section of the farmers could not be convinced.