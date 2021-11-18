'Password' Is India's Most Popular Password Choice, 12345 Follows
From random objects to names of loved ones, people look around them for inspirations for passwords. But if a research by NordPass is to be believed, there is only one winner here.
Neither the names of loved ones or their date of birth, the top password choice for Indians is 'password' itself.
'Password' is followed by 12345 as the most popular choice in India. However, 123456 is top choice globally and 'password' comes at number 5, preceded by 'qwerty' and 123456.
Click here to access the complete list of India's top password choices.
