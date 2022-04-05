Falguni Shah, Ricky Kej: Indian-Americans Who Won Big At Grammys 2022
Two Indian-Americans won big at the Grammys 2022, announced on Sunday.
Indian-American Falguni Shah won a Grammy Award in the Best Children's Album category for her album 'A Colorful World'.
Expressing her happiness, Shah said it was an honour to perform for the opening number of the Grammy Premier Ceremony and to win the award.
Another Indian-American, Ricky Kej won the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides at 64th Grammy Awards held this Sunday.
PM Modi wished the two musicians for their big win at the Grammys 2022.
Also Read
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Takes A Dig At Elon Musk Over Poll On Edit Options