TATA IPL 2022 Match 8: Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell Star In KKR's Six-Wicket Win Over PBKS
Kolkata Knight Riders showcased a dominating performance against Punjab Kings to win by six wickets to top the IPL points table.
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for Kolkata and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan started the innings for Punjab along with skipper Mayank Agarwal.
Punjab started losing wickets in quick succession. An in-form Umesh Yadav took 4/23 helping Kolkata to restrict Punjab's innings for 137 runs.
Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer began the run-chase for Kolkata. But Rahane was soon dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.
KKR stood at 51/4 after Rahul Chahar dismissed skipper Shreyas and Nitish Rana in the same over. Andre Russell stepped up for Kolkata as they still required 81 runs to win.
Russell's entertaining knock of 70 runs off 31 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders secure another victory and lead the IPL points table.
Umesh Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning 4/23.