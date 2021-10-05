Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday took a dig on Facebook after it faced a global outage.
WhatsApp and Instagram, too, were down for six hours. Facebook's family of apps effectively fell off the face of the internet at 11:40 am ET.
With only Twitter functional, the micro-blogging website was quick to use the moment to say "hello" to netizens.
And when WhatsApp replied to Twitter, Jack Dorsey didn't stay behind to take a jibe.
Sprinter Usain Bolt also shared a meme that showed him as Twitter running ahead of all other social media platforms.
Through the time that the outage went on, Facebook sent out one tweet that said "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."
As Facebook techies worked to bring back the apps online, social media bigwig Mark Zuckerberg apologised. "Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.