Teen Arrested For Hours-Long Shooting Rampage In US, Recording Live On Facebook
A teen gunman in Memphis, US went live on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram, pointing guns and shooting people around 4:30 pm local time on September 7.
The suspect was identified as Ezekiel Kelly. He was arrested by the Memphis Police after several hours of chase around the city in Tennessee.
The youngster was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed carjacking. According to reports, he was also arrested previously for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Memphis police also issued several warnings on social media, updating the local people about Ezekiel and the cars he was changing during his escape pursuits.
Kelly stole a Dodge Customer and later crashed it, followed by the police arresting the youngster around 9:30 pm local time.
