IMD Department Issue 'Yellow Alert' For Bengaluru, Forecast Of More Heavy Rains
Torrential rain continues its spell in Bengaluru with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting further heavy rains in the coming days.
Some of the waterlogged areas reportedly began receding, bringing some normalcy to traffic movement on roads like Sarjapur.
But waterlogging continues to affect people in other parts of the cities, including the tech parks.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials visited some of the waterlogged areas affected by the heavy rains.
The chief minister will also meet representatives of companies like Intel, Goldman Sachs, Wipro, Infosys to discuss their problems caused by the rain.
Speaking to ANI, Bommai also blamed the previous JDS-Congress government for bad administration, saying how "they gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zones".
The National Design and Research Forum (NDRF) rescued 62 people that also include 25 children and two senior citizens.
ALSO READ
Why Was Ravi Narain, Ex-NSE CEO, Arrested By ED?