Amid Fresh Wave Of Covid-19, Lockdown Returns To Parts Of Europe
As fresh cases of Covid-19 surged, Austria declared a nationwide lockdown till December 13.
However, the restrictions are likely to be extended for unvaccinated citizens. Austria registered 14,042 fresh Covid cases on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands registered 20,643 new cases on Sunday. Violent clashes between locals and police have been reported as people protested against the Covid-19 curbs.
Similarly, in neighboring Belgium, people protested and clashed with the police in the streets of Brussels. The country registered around 21,000 fresh cases.
With cases on the rise across Europe, governments are considering lockdowns and are asking citizens to get vaccinated.
With Christmas and festival season round the corner, markets flooded with buyers has particularly been alarming the experts.
Also Read
BTS Pips Taylor Swift, The Weeknd To Win Artist Of The Year At AMA 2021