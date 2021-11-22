BTS Pips Taylor Swift, The Weeknd To Win Artist Of The Year At AMA 2021
South Korean boy band BTS won the artist of the year title at the American Music Awards show on Sunday.
Other music bigwigs nominated in the category were Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.
The K-pop band also won the award for 'Favourite Pop Group'.
Crowd cheering as BTS gets announced as the Artist of the Year at AMA 2021.
Also Read
Australia Rocked Ahead Of Ashes: Tim Paine Resigns As Test Captain Following Sexting Scandal