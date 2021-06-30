Denmark became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals after they hammered Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16. The Danes will face the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
World No 1 Belgium booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over defending champions Portugal.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Italy needed extra-time to get past Austria in the Round of 16 and have set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Belgium.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Switzerland stunned world champions France in the RO16. Down 3-1, they came back to draw 3-3 and went on win 5-4 in the penalty shootout.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Spain booked a quarter-final spot against Switzerland by winning an eight-goal thriller against Croatia in the R016.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
The Czech Republic pulled off a massive upset in the R016 by beating 10-men Netherlands 2-0.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Ukraine booked their spot in the quarter-finals by beating Sweden 2-1 over 120 minutes and will face England next with winner progressing to the semi-finals.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane took England past Germany into the quarter-finals where they will take on Ukraine.
Image: Twitter/@EURO2020
Explore