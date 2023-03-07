Delhi-NCR Witnesses Lowest Air Pollution Level This Winters Since 2018: Report
According to the latest analysis of winter air pollution levels by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), this winter has been the cleanest in New Delhi-NCR since large-scale air quality monitoring started in 2018.
The analysis revealed a continuous drop in seasonal average levels of air pollution, but elevated levels prevailed at city stations.
Despite the declining air pollution trend, Delhi still had the highest number of days in “severe” or “worse” air quality among the cities in the national capital region.
"The PM 2.5 level, computed by averaging monitoring data from 36 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) stations located in the city was 17 per cent lower compared to the seasonal average of 2018-19 winter," the report stated.
Among NCR cities, while Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram registered improvement in air quality, it worsened slightly for Greater Noida, compared to the previous winter average.
The count of farm stubble fires from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in October and November according to NASA’s VIIRS satellite and MODIS satellite, respectively stood at 36% and 40% lower than the figures for Oct-Jan in 2021-22.
