England v India Series: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Fast Bowler In 35 Years To Lead India in Test Match
On June 30, Jasprit Bumrah was announced as the captain of Team India's Test squad, replacing Rohit Sharma.
Bumrah became the first pace bowler in 35 years since Kapil Dev to lead an Indian Test squad.
Rohit Sharma was officially ruled out of the Test squad after testing positive for Covid-19. The opening batsman is currently maintaining isolation.
Rishabh Pant was announced as the vice-captain for the historic Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India lead 2-1 in the Test series and this match is the decider.
Ben Stokes won the toss for England and elected to bowl first.
India's Playing XI
Jasprit Bumrah (c), Rishabh Pant (vc)(wk), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
England's Playing XI
Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
