England v India Test Series: Bairstow-Root’s 150-Run Partnership Helps England Inch Closer To Victory
Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root built a solid 150-run partnership to put England in a commanding position for victory, standing at 259-3 post stumps on Day 4. They now require 119 runs to win.
Pujara and Pant resumed batting for India on Day 4. Pujara was later dismissed at 66 by Stuart Broad.
Rishabh Pant went on to complete another half-century in the fifth Test. But his inning was brought to an end at 57 by Jack Leach.
The English bowlers quickly wrapped up the Indian second innings at 245. England now require 378 runs to win the Test and level the series.
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees provided a solid start to England’s run-chase with a 107-run partnership. Crawley completed his half-century.
Bumrah later bowled out Crawley. He struck again, this time with the early wicket of Ollie Pope. Lees lost his wicket to a run-out as England lost three wickets in quick succession, standing at 109/3.
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow start building a vital partnership for England, adding pressure on Indian bowlers. Both Root and Bairstow completed their respective half-centuries.
The duo completed their 150-run partnership to help England finish at 259-3 by the end of Day 4. They now require 119 runs on Day 5 to win the Test match and level the series.
