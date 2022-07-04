England v India Fifth Test: Pujara's 50 Helps India End Day 3 With 257-Run Lead
Cheteshwar Pujara scored a vital 50 in the second innings as India ended Day 3 at 125-3 with a 257-run lead against England.
The Indian pace lineup, led by Jasprit Bumrah continued to add pressure on the English batters, taking consecutive wickets.
Mohammed Shami got the crucial wicket of Jonny Bairstow, ending his innings at 106.
Mohammed Siraj completed his four-wicket haul that helped India wrap up England's innings at 284.
James Anderson provided England with an early breakthrough, dismissing Shubman Gill. Hanuma Vihari soon joined him in the pavilion.
Virat Kohli was dismissed by English captain Ben Stokes at 20. Rishabh Pant joined Pujara in the crease and started building a vital partnership.
Pujara went on complete his half-century as India ended Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test at 125-3 with a 257-run lead.
ALSO READ
Copenhagen Shooting: 3 Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Gunman Opens Fire Inside Mall