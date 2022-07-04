Copenhagen Shooting: 3 Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Gunman Opens Fire Inside Mall
A gunman killed three people and injured others, three of them wounded critically, at Copenhagen's Field Shopping Mall.
The gunman, identified as a 22-year-old "ethnic Dane", was arrested soon after the shooting in Denmark's capital. A rifle and ammunition were recovered from his possession.
According to police chief Soeren Thomassen, the shooter had mental health issues. There was no indication of a terror motive.
The three victims include two Danish teenagers and one 47-year-old Russian citizen.
The shooting took place just miles away from Copenhagen Royal Arena, where British singer Harry Styles was scheduled to have a concert. The event was later cancelled.
