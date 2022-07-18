With Rishabh Pant's Century, India Beats England By 5 Wickets, Win ODI Series 2-1
Rishabh Pant scored a century and Hardik Pandya completed his half-century to help India beat England by 5 wickets to win the Royal London ODI series 2-1.
Rohit Sharma won the toss for India and opted to bowl first at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Mohammed Siraj provided the early breakthrough for India, picking the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for a duck.
Jason Roy built a 50-plus stand with Ben Stokes before Hardik Pandya ended Roy's inning at 41. Pandya soon dismissed Stokes.
Jos Buttler played a captain's inning with his 60-run knock before Ravindra Jadeja bagged his wicket.
Pandya completed his four-wicket haul and Yuzvendra Chahal picked three wickets to end England's inning at 259. India required 260 to win the series.
Reece Topley jolted the Indian top order, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav was later dismissed by Craig Overton. India stood at 72/4.
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya took charge with a 50-plus partnership. The duo completed their 100-run stand with both Pant and Pandya completing their half-century.
Pandya's inning was brought to an end at 71 by Brydon Carse.
Rishabh Pant completed his maiden ODI century that helped India beat England by 5 wickets at Manchester. With the victory, India won the Royal London ODI series 2-1.
Rishabh Pant was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 125-run knock. India finished its tour of England with victory in the T20 and ODI series 2-1.
Hardik Pandya was awarded the Player of the Series award for his contribution to India's series-winning campaign in England.
ALSO READ
Draupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha: All You Need To Know About India's Two Presidential Candidates