Elon Musk Declines Offer To Join Twitter Board, Says CEO Parag Agrawal
Elon Musk has declined a seat on the Twitter board, CEO Parag Agrawal announced. Musk is the largest shareholder of the social media website with a 9.2 per cent in the $8.5 billion company.
"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best," Agrawal wrote in a statement.
After acquiring his stake, Musk had put up polls on the platform asking if Twitter's SF HQ should be turned into a homeless shelter and if the "W" in Twitter should be deleted.
It prompted Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to suggest converting a part of the headquarters into a homeless shelter.