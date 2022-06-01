Singer KK Dies At 53: Ajab Si, Beete Lamhein And Some Of His Best Hits
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK died after performing at his concert in Kolkata. The 53-year-old left behind a musical legacy consisting of countless hits in multiple languages.
As the music industry and fans mourn his death, here are some of the best hits of KK.
Ajab Si
KK's Ajab Si from Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. This romantic hit has got over 29 million views.
Khuda Jaane
The 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' hit featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has been viewed more than 114 million times by fans.
Dil Kyun Yeh Mera & Zindagi Do Pal Ki (from Kites)
KK's soothing voice uplifted these hit romantic tracks from Rakesh Roshan's Kites, featuring Hrithik Roshan.
Pal
One of his best solo hits, KK's video of singing Pal at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha just before he died has got viral across social media.
Zara Sa
One of KK's classic songs from Jannat 2 featuring Emraan Hashmi, where the song has been viewed over 40 million times.
Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai
One of the romantic anthems for 90's kids, KK's 2006-hit from Mahesh Bhatt's 'Woh Lamhe' featured Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja
Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai
Gangster continues to stand out as one of Bollywood's best musical albums and KK's 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' is a romantic must that continues to be cherished by millions.