'Working Through Challenges': Elon Musk On Delays In Tesla India Launch
A Twitter user recently asked Elon Musk about the updates of Tesla electric vehicles in India.
To this, Musk, CEO of the company, said some challenges are being faced in India. "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk said.
There has been a standoff between Musk and Indian government. Musk has reportedly been demanding the lowering of taxes to let Tesla start with sale of imported vehicles at cheaper rates.
In October, Indian government had asked Tesla to sell and import cars from local factory rather than selling 'made in China' cars in India.
Also Read
Novak Djokovic Gets Drawn For First Round In Australian Open Despite Visa Controversy