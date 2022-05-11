Would Reverse Twitter Ban On Donald Trump: Elon Musk
Elon Musk has said that he would reverse the Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump if he were to buy the social media company.
Musk said banning Trump was "morally wrong and flat-out stupid" and that it amplified his views among people on the political right.
Trump was banned from Twitter after the January 6 riots in the US Capitol citing "the risk of further incitement of violence".
At the time of being banned Trump had 88 million followers on Twitter. The former president has launched his own social media platform called Truth Social.
Trump has said that he would not be rejoining Twitter even if reinstated saying that he will use Truth Social to connect with his followers.
