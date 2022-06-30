Meet The Next Gen Ambanis Helming The Reliance Empire
Mukesh Ambani resigned as the director of Reliance Jio on June 28, passing the torch of leadership to his eldest son Akash Ambani. With this, the business tycoon has started a leadership transition to the coming generation.
Akash Ambani was announced as the chairman of Reliance Jio. He was previously working as the non-executive director at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
His daughter Isha Ambani, twin sister of Akash Ambani is set to be announced as the new chairperson of Reliance Retail. The company aims to expand into e-commerce to compete with giants like Amazon.
A business management alumna of Stanford University, Isha was also involved in Reliance's expansion in the fashion industry with the company's e-commerce app Ajio, which partners with top international brands.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is reported to take leadership roles at Reliance Energy. The company aims to expand towards various clean energy projects.