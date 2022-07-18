Draupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha: All You Need To Know About India's Two Presidential Candidates
President Ram Nath Kovind's 5-year tenure is coming to an end. With this, India is set to have its new president as the presidential elections take place on July 18.
The NDA government announced Draupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate. From the opposition led by UPA, Yashwant Sinha was announced as their presidential candidate.
Draupadi Murmu, the NDA choice was the ninth Governor of Jharkhand, from 2015 to 2022.
A Santali tribal woman from Odisha, she might become the first president to belong to a scheduled tribe family.
Many parties have announced their support for Murmu. This includes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and both factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray.
Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's choice was the Union Finance Minister in the Chandra Shekhar Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
He was also a member of the Trinamool Congress. Opposition parties like Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have pledged their support for Sinha.
The other three nominees who declined their candidature were NCP leader Sharad Pawar, former WB Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah, the former CM of Jammu & Kashmir.
The Presidential Election takes place on July 18, which also serves as the first day of the monsoon session in the Parliament.
Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, making a total of 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs from all State assemblies including UT of Delhi and Puducherry will vote in the presidential election.
ALSO READ
P.V. Sindhu Wins Her First Singapore Open Title, Beats Wang Zhi Yi In Finals