FBI Raids Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Estate, Recover 'Top Secret' Documents
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
This comes amidst an investigation by the US Justice Department of Trump's removal of official presidential records to the Palm Beach estate.
During the raid, FBI agents removed 11 sets of documents with some papers marked as "TS/SCI". This designation usually refers to material that could cause "exceptionally grave" damage to US national security.
Earlier on August 8, Trump said that his Florida estate was raided by the FBI to which, the FBI's field office in Miami did not respond immediately to comment requests.
This was a first in American history where the estate of a former president was searched in a criminal probe.