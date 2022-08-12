Monkeys Face Attacks In Brazil Amid Rise In Monkeypox Cases, WHO Says Don't Blame Them
Amidst the rise in the number of monkeypox cases globally, monkeys are getting slaughtered in Brazil.
At least 10 animals of the marmoset and capuchin types were found to be stoned or poisoned in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked people not to attack monkeys due to the rise in monkeypox cases, saying that the mammals should not be blamed for the transmission.
Margaret Harris, a WHO spokesperson said, “People have to know that the transmission we see now is among humans," during a press conference in Geneva.
Brazil has reported more than 1,700 cases of monkeypox with one reported death due to the disease.
Since July 2022, more than 14 thousand monkeypox cases have been registered. The WHO has declared the disease as a Public Health Emergency.
