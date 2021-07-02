Gettr, The New Social Media Platform Launched By Team Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump's team has launched a new social media platform called Gettr. However, it is not clear if this was the return Trump had promised earlier.
Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller is one of the people involved in the platform. According to Politico, posts on Gettr will be 777 characters long while the app can also host live streaming.
Gettr has promoted itself as "fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas."
Former Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh is a consultant on the platform and has already amassed more than 220,000 followers.
Image: Twitter/@TimMurtaugh
While Trump has not officially joined the platform, the team behind Gettr told Politico that a verified profile is already in place should Trump decide to join. Trump has been banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for violation of their services.