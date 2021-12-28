Ashes 2021: Scott Boland's Six-Wicket Blitzkrieg Helps Australia Beat England At MCG, Retain The Urn
Debutant Scott Boland's six-wicket haul in the third innings helped Australia bowl out England for 68. Boland's heroics gave the home side the victory by an innings and 14 runs.
Captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes resumed the England innings at 31/4. However, Mitchell Starc bowled Stokes four overs into Day 3.
Boland, who had gotten rid of Haseeb Hameed in his first over on Day 2, struck in his first over on Day 3 trapping Jonny Bairstow plumb in front of the wicket. He struck once again in his next over to get the all-important wicket of Root.
In what would turn out to be his final over the match, Boland dismissed Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson for 0 to leave England at 65-9.
Cameron Green took the final English wicket to dismiss England for 68 and take an unassailable 3-0 in the five-match Test series.
Boland, who became the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket, won the Mullagh Medal as Player of the Match. The medal is named after Johnny Mullagh, who toured England as part of the Australian Aboriginal team in 1868.