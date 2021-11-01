In the run up to Diwali, Delhi markets witnessed a huge rush of shoppers on Sunday. From old Delhi's Sadar Bazar to Lajpat Nagar market in city's South East district, most markets had a busy day.
Even though crowds are expected in markets ahead of festivals, the coronavirus pandemic changed things as people have tried staying away from crowded places fearing the risk of infection.
The governments and health experts have also, time and again, urged people to not lower their guard during the times of festivals.
The covid situation in Delhi worsened during Diwali last year. While the country was recovering from its September peak, Delhi's saw a surge. On November 11 last year, Delhi registered 8,500 new cases, the highest single-day spike for any city then.