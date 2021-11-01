Kal Penn, India Origin American Actor Of The Namesake, Comes Out as Gay
Penn, also known as Kalpen Modi, revealed in his new book 'You Can't Be Serious' that he is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Josh.
Penn has stated that he wanted to be transparent and truthful in his book without compromising on his loved ones' privacy, People magazine reported.
Penn writes in his book that he discovered his sexuality relatively late in life and has had full support from his family and friends.
Penn, who worked for two years in the Barack Obama administration, said that he and Josh are planning a wedding soon but haven't agreed on a big Indian wedding or a small private ceremony.
Also Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Why India Lost To New Zealand In Must-Win Match