TATA IPL 2022: David Warner Came Big Against Former Team SRH To Help DC Win By 21 Runs
David Warner displayed a stellar performance with an unbeaten knock of 92-runs against his former team SRH to help DC secure a vital 21-run victory.
Kane Williamson opted to bowl first after winning the toss for SRH. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar provided a great start, dismissing Mandeep Singh in a wicket maiden over.
DC soon lost the wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Warner took charge alongside Rishabh Pant but the latter's inning came to an end after Shreyas Gopal clean bowled him.
Warner guarded his wicket to complete an important half-century for DC. He completed a 100-run partnership alongside Rovman Powell, who also completed his half-century.
Warner and Powell remained unbeaten at 92 and 67 respectively. Their 122-run stand helped DC finish the 20 overs at 207/3. Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson started the run-chase.
The opening duo of Sharma and Williamson faced an early breakthrough from Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje. Rahul Tripathi soon joined them back to the pavilion. SRH were 35/3.
Aiden Markram started rebuilding the inning for SRH alongside Nicholas Pooran. The duo soon completed their 50-run stand before Markram got dismissed at 42 by Khaleel.
SRH soon lost Shashank Singh and Sean Abbott. Pooran guarded his wicket to complete his second successive half-century. But his inning was ended at 62 by Shardul Thakur.
The DC bowlers were successfully able to restrict SRH to 186/8 after 20 overs to record a victory by 21-runs. Warner was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 92-runs.
