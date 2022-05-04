BCCI Bans Journalist Boria Majumdar For Two Years For Intimidating Wriddhiman Saha
The BCCI has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for threatening and intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha.
The ban means Majumdar will not accreditation to cover any matches, prevent him from accessing players and ban him from accessing BCCI or state cricket facilities.
Saha posted screenshots of a WhatsApp chat where he alleged that a journalist threatened him after the wicketkeeper-batter did not respond to request for an interview.
Saha did not name the journalist but told a BCCI Committee that the journalist in question was Majumdar.
Majumdar posted a video alleging that Saha doctored the screenshots and that he would be suing the cricketer for defamation while also asking the BCCI for a fair hearing.
