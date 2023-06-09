Delayed Monsoons Set In Over Kerala; Cyclone Biparjoy Further Intensifies Into Severe Storm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the monsoon onset over Kerala on Thursday, a week later than it normally does.
With a standard deviation of a few days, the southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 before advancing northwards and covering the entire country by July 15.
According to the weather department, the monsoon will bring showers to some more areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, more parts of the Southwest, Central and Northeast Bay of Bengal, and regions of Northeastern states during the next 48 hours.
The start of the monsoon coincides with the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in the eastern Arabian Sea, which continues to move northwards.
According to the IMD, the cyclone will further intensify into a severe storm, move farther north, and gradually shift towards Yemen and Oman during the next three days.
