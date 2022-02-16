Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood's Disco King, Dies At 69
Legendary music producer and singer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night in a Mumbai hospital due to obstructive sleep apnea at the age of 69.
A pioneering musician who popularised disco music in India, Lahiri was hospitalised a month ago for multiple health issues.
Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani, son Bappa and daughter Rema Lahiri.
Bappi Lahiri was one of the most popular musicians in the 1980s and 1990s composing and singing memorable songs for movies like Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Chalte Chalte and Namak Halaal.
Apart from his catchy tunes, Bappi Lahiri was famous for his fashion sense which consisted of heavy gold chains and sunglasses.
